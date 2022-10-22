Crewe Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

