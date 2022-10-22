Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $129.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

