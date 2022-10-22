Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.65.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLD opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

