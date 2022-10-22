Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,865,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

