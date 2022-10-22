Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

