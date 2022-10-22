Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 107.1% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 76.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.
Shares of DE stock opened at $383.06 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.10.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
