Critical Comparison: Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) versus The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voyager Digital and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43 The Restaurant Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Voyager Digital presently has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 46,425.64%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than The Restaurant Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Voyager Digital and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Digital and The Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.04 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.13 The Restaurant Group $875.39 million 0.10 -$52.80 million N/A N/A

Voyager Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Restaurant Group.

About Voyager Digital



Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The Restaurant Group



The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 400 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

