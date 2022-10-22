Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.86% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.