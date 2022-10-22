Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1491 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

