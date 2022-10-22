Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

