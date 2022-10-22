Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Announces Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 44.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

