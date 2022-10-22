Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 340,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 503,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,924,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.