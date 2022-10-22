Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

