Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CCI traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,311,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,359. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.