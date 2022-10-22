Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. Crown Castle also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.20.

CCI traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,311,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

