Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

CYVF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers consumer, personal, and home equity loans and lines; mortgage products; and business loans, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

