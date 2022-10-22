CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $24.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of CTO opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,565 shares of company stock valued at $536,570. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 156,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

