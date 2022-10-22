Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.90

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.90 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.01), with a volume of 1155778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.02).

Custodian REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.79 million and a PE ratio of 286.90.

Custodian REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custodian REIT

About Custodian REIT

In other Custodian REIT news, insider Malcolm Cooper purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, with a total value of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

