CX Institutional Acquires 412 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Shares of GS opened at $325.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.21. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

