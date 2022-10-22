CX Institutional Has $1.64 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

LYB stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

