CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $38.29 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

