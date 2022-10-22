CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

