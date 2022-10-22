CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

