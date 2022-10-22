CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 22,822 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PENN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.