CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Equifax were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.06.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.