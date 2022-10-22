CX Institutional Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 7.1 %

AMN stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.