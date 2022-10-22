CyberDragon Gold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $741,936.00 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $741,936.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.23 or 0.27853348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010879 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

