D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on QBTS. Westpark Capital began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
NYSE QBTS opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $13.23.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
