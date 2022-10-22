Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $302.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.85.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $244.59 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.