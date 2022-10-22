DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $160.82 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00026297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $160.82 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.83 or 0.27993195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010933 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,775 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 5.05501887 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,115,572.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

