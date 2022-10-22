DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 929.78%. Research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

