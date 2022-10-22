DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of research firms have commented on DBVT. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $295.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.49. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

