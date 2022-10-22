Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.10.

Shares of DECK traded up $15.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.28. 521,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,885. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.19 and a 200-day moving average of $292.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

