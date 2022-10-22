Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DCTH opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.