Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.01 billion-$12.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $32.58. 11,173,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

