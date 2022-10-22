DeltaFi Trading Down 5.5% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $7,962.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

