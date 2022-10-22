Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WILYY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.33.

WILYY stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

