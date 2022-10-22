Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $102,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.7 %

DENN stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

