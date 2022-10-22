Dero Price Tops $3.99 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Dero has a market cap of $51.69 million and approximately $102,814.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00020741 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,228.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00271717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00120000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00739855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00571528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00247664 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,961,418 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.