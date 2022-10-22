Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €5.95

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Citigroup upgraded Bankinter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.87.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

