Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $90.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

