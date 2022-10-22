Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

