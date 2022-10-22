DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.96

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.96 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 107.80 ($1.30). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 83,417 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £262.79 million and a PE ratio of 640.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.85.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
Featured Stories
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.