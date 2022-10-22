DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.96

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.96 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 107.80 ($1.30). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 83,417 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £262.79 million and a PE ratio of 640.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.85.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

About DFS Furniture

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

