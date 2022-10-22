Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) Shares Down 4.2%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 48,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 498,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 24.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

