Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) versus Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Critical Contrast

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.21 -$1.51 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $2.24 billion 0.35 -$433.82 million ($0.29) -5.76

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor -5.28% N/A -1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Direct Digital and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Direct Digital and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clear Channel Outdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 146.67%. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $2.30, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Clear Channel Outdoor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, operation of public bike programs, and production services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or operated approximately 69,000 advertising displays in the Americas; and 430,000 advertising displays in Europe. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.