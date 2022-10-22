Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 38,661 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $34.54. 2,350,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

