Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,105 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Polaris worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Polaris by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Polaris by 13.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 4.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Polaris by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,016. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

