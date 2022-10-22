Distillate Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,115,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,847 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $238.52. The company had a trading volume of 777,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $252.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

