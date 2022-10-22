Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $77.83. 4,712,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.