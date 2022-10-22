Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.59. 2,163,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

